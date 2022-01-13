Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

