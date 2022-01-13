CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.