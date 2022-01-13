Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,738 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

