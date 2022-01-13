Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capgemini in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

