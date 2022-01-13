CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.57.

DBM opened at C$8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$708.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.38. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

