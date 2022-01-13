Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 401,024 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401,024 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 55.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $239,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

JD.com stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

