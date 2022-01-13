Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,931 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.