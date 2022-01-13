Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

