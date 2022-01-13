Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 571 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.25 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

