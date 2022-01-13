Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 10,482 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 137.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.