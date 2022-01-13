Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as high as C$15.52. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 504,879 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

