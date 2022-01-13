Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after acquiring an additional 263,541 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

