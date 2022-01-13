Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,688 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

HMOP opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.