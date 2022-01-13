Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,688 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

HMOP opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

