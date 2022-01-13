Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 85,830 shares during the period.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.