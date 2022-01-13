Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $14.65 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

