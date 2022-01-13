Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

