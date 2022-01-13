Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

