Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $815.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.85 million. Cabot posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,832. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

