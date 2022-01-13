C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.58.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.