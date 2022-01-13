BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.56 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

