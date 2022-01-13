BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.41 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.68 million and $146,940.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00057960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

