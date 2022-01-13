BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BRP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 227,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
