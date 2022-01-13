Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

