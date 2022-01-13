Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE RA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $293,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

