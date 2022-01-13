Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 76,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.