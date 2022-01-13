Brokers Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,099,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in FMC by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

