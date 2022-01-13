Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Horizon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Horizon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

