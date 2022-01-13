Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CAJ stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Canon has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

