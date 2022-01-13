Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $288.29

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,283. Watsco has a 52 week low of $228.74 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.37.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

