Brokerages Set Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TCRX opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,469,000. DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

