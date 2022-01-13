Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$15.75

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 191,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.71. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

