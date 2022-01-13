Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $199.50

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

EXR stock opened at $211.71 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

