Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UUUU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,461. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

