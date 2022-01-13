Brokerages Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $160.64

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock remained flat at $$169.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,838. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

