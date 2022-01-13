Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 84,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of 169.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 121,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

