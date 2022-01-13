Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 301,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

