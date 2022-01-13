Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $467.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 578,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,228. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

