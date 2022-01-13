Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 585.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 14,629,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,940. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 4.59.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.