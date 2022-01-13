Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Marathon Digital posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 585.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 14,629,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,940. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 4.59.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.