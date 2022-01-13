Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $308.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.50 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.86. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

