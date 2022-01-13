Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.35 million to $61.34 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 in the last 90 days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFS stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

