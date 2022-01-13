Brokerages Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.16 Million

Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce $156.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $588.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54.

Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

