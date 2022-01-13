Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

