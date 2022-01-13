Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,952,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 349,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.31 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

