British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 71.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

