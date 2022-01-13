Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 915.2% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 915.2% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 29,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

