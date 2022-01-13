BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $13.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 545,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,244. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

