Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,015 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 283.9% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

BSM stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

