Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

