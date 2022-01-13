Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $99.43 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

