Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,117 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

GNR stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

